Latest revision as of 13:28, 18 January 2022
Vote Henry Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 13 June 1930, Kezi.
Marriage: married to Ellen, with six children.
School / Education
Sociology through UNISA. Also Zulu, International Affairs and Social Work.
Service / Career
1980 - elected to House of Assembly for PF ZAPU, Matabeleland North.