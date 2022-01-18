Pindula

Vote Henry Moyo
'''Vote Henry Moyo''' was an early nationalist, elected to the [[House of Assembly]] in '''1980'''.
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.  
'''Born''': '''13 June 1930''', [[Kezi]]. <br/>
'''Marriage''': married to Ellen, with six children. <br/>
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
Sociology through UNISA. Also Zulu, International Affairs and Social Work. <br/>
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for PF ZAPU, [[Matabeleland North]]. <br/>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:28, 18 January 2022

Vote Henry Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 June 1930, Kezi.
Marriage: married to Ellen, with six children.

School / Education

Sociology through UNISA. Also Zulu, International Affairs and Social Work.

Service / Career

1980 - elected to House of Assembly for PF ZAPU, Matabeleland North.

