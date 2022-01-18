Pindula

Vote Henry Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 June 1930, Kezi.
Marriage: married to Ellen, with six children.

School / Education

Sociology through UNISA. Also Zulu, International Affairs and Social Work.

Service / Career

1980 - elected to House of Assembly for PF ZAPU, Matabeleland North.

Events

Further Reading

