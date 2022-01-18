Difference between revisions of "Vote Moyo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
|−
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for PF ZAPU, [[
|+
1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for PF ZAPU, [[North]]. <br/>
==Events==
==Events==
Latest revision as of 13:28, 18 January 2022
Vote Henry Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 13 June 1930, Kezi.
Marriage: married to Ellen, with six children.
School / Education
Sociology through UNISA. Also Zulu, International Affairs and Social Work.
Service / Career
1980 - elected to House of Assembly for PF ZAPU, Matabeleland North.