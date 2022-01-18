1980 - elected to [[House of Assembly]] for PF ZAPU, [[ Matabeleland North]]. <br/>

Vote Henry Moyo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 13 June 1930, Kezi.

Marriage: married to Ellen, with six children.



School / Education

Sociology through UNISA. Also Zulu, International Affairs and Social Work.



Service / Career

Events