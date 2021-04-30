Vukile Tembe is the son of South African businessman Moses Tembe and his late wife Lulu Tembe. Vukile is the brother to the late Nellie Tembe. He is also the stepson of Princess Ntandoyesizwe Zulu.

Background

Siblings

Vukile Tembe is the older brother of Nellie Tembe. His other siblings are; Zamatonga, Mbali, and Nosipho.[1]

Nellie Tembe's Death

Vukile Tembe was at church when he received a phone call from his father telling him there was an urgent family meeting. He said though he normally listened to the radio every morning, he’d been preoccupied with work that Sunday and missed the news bulletin.

He denied rumours his sister Nelli had committed suicide. He also denied rumours that their late mother Lulu Tembe, also took her own life. He said:

"There are several rumours on social media Nelli committed suicide I am simply not entertaining them. My mother didn’t commit suicide – she got ill and passed away. The migraines people are referencing was a symptom of the illness she had.

Pictures

Anele (left) and Vukile Tembe (right)

The Tembe siblings from left to right: Vukile, Zamatonga, Mbali, Anele, Nosipho Tembe