Vumba

Vumba

Vumba

Background

The Vumba Botanical Garden and Reserve was bought from by Government from Mr F.J. Taylor in 1957 and was proclaimed a National Park in 1958. Before that is was a farm known as Machester. It was named Vumba Botanical gardens in 1975.

The garden initially belonged to the Taylors. Mr Taylor was a Mutare Businessman and he bought Manchester farm initially as a weekend initiative. Mrs Taylor started developing it by growing flowers and clearing the bush and Mr Taylor built a small dam on the property.

Later on, the Taylors started entertaining friends at the Farm until tourists started pouring in. Upon Mrs Taylor's death, Mr Taylor maintained the garden for a while until, he realised that the task was beyond him and he, therefore, agreed to sell 201 ha of Manchester Park, the remnant of the original Manchester Farm, to the Government.

Of the 201 hectares, 42 hectares have been declared a Botanical Reserve and the other 159 hectares a Botanical Garden.

Activities To Do At Vumba Botanical Gardens

The well-wooded Park includes 159 hectares of landscaped gardens built around perennial streams which form a small lake. Sheltered walks between indigenous fern trees lead to displays of banked hydrangeas, proteas and azaleas, begonias, lilies, aloes, fuchsias, cycads and many other species.

Vistors can do any or all of these activities at Vumba Botanical Gardens:

Camping
Picknicking
Site Seeing

Visiting WaterFalls Around The Garden

Facilities

Tea Room
Caravan Site
Camp Site
Lodges





Lodges And Hotels Around

Leopard Rock Hotel
Musangano Lodge
Amber Hotel
Mutare Inn
On The Vumba
Sunshine's Place