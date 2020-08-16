*In March 2020 he was awarded with [[National Arts Merit Awards]] (NAMA) for Outstanding Artist in the Diaspora Award.

*In 2019 Vusa was bestowed with the UK Zim Achievers Award (For Service to Music and Cultural Promotions).

* His album ''Vocalism'' was nominated for an Austrian World Music Award. Their first CD as Insingizi sold gold in the United States.<ref name="Byo"/>

*The trio was also awarded the 2019 Outstanding Arts Ambassadors (Rest of the World) at the third edition of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.

As a member of Insingizi he released six albums.<ref name="Byo"/> The trio comprises of Mkhaya, Blessings Nkomo and Dumisani [[ Ramadu ]] Moyo. Mkhaya is credited for mentoring the likes of [[Nobuntu]] and mbira queen, [[Hope Masike]] among others.<ref name="News"> Sindiso Dube,[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/01/23/vusa-mkhaya-relishes-austria-stay/ Vusa Mkhaya relishes Austria stay], ''NewsDay'', published: January 23, 2017, retrieved: April 21, 2017</ref>

Manyanyatha is my nickname that my uncle gave me as a kid. I am told every time music was played on radio or TV I stood up and sang along and danced. This is how the name Manyanyatha was born . So I am paying tribute to those that encouraged me to sing when I was growing up

UManyanyatha, his third solo album , puts Vusa’s ' favourite instrument ' - the human voice - centre stage again. Rooted in Southern African tradition, the warmth of solo vocals and '' imbube '' harmonies groove to the colourful pattern of modern instrumentation .<ref name=" arcmusic "> ARC Music, [ https ://www. arcmusic .co. uk/blog /vusa-mkhaya- umanyanyatha-songs-from - the-soul - of - zimbabwe.html ], '' ARC Music , Published : 24 June , 2020 , Accessed : 16 August , 2020'' </ref>

</blockquote><ref name="Sunday"> [http://www.sundaynews.co.zw/vusa-mkhaya-releases-album-title-video/ Vusa Mkhaya releases album title video], ''Sunday News'', published: November 27, 2016, retrieved: April 21, 2017</ref> UManyanyatha was then re-released internationally on 26 June 2020 under Canadian record label Naxos, with additional songs digitally re-mastered and with a new title ''UManyanyatha – Songs from the Soul of Zimbabwe''.

Mkhaya released his second solo album ''Vocalism'' in 2012 after releasing the debut album ''The Spirit of Ubuntu'' in 2006. It is a celebration of what he loves doing best - singing.<ref name="bbc">Bola Mosuro, [https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-19702434/zimbabwe-s-vusa-mkhaya-on-the-joy-of-singing], ''BBC, Published: 25 September, 2012, Accessed: 16 August, 2020''</ref> He released a third solo album ''Manyanyatha'' in 2016. Explaining how he came up with the title for his third album, Mkhaya said:

He studied music theory and Accordion at the Johan Fuchs Music Conservatorium in Graz Austria for 3 years.<ref name="Byo"/>

Vusa attended Mahlabezulu Primary School (1981 -1987) and for his secondary education he went to Inhlathi High School (1988-1989) both in the township of Tshabalala in Bulawayo, from 1990 -1991 he was at Nhlambabaloyi Secondary School in [[Ntabazinduna]]. He studied music theory and Accordion at the Johan Fuchs Music Conservatorium in Graz Austria for 3 years.<ref name="Byo"/>

</blockquote><ref name="BMetro"> Nkululeko Nkala, [http://www.b-metro.co.zw/vusa-mkhaya-doing-big-things-in-europe-what-about-at-home/ Vusa Mkhaya doing big things in Europe...What about home?], ''BMetro'', published: October 12, retrieved: April 21, 2017</ref> He was born and raised in Bulawayo, [[Zimbabwe]]. It is here that he was introduced to Imbube and fell in love with it. At nine years he was already part of the school choir.

'''Vusa Mkhaya''' is a Zimbabwean born Imbube musician based in Austria. He is most known as a member of the award winning vocal trio Insingizi. A group he gained commercial and critically acclaimed success from the 2004 debut album, ''Voices of Southern Africa / Spirit of Africa'', which sold over 250,000 units in North America. His solo offerings, ''The Spirit of Ubuntu'' (2006), ''Vocalism'' (2012) and ''UManyanyatha'' (2016) are emotive musical stories of love, heartbreak, everyday living.

