Vusi Kunene is an award-winning South African actor known for playing the role of villain Jack Mabaso in Generations. Kunene has extensive years in the television industry and most of his roles have been villains.

Career

Generations

Kunene returned to popular SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy in 2015 to revive his role as a villain Jack Mabaso. In March 2021, Generations publicist, Nandipha Pantsi, confirmed the news Kunene had resigned to pursue other ventures. Pantsi said Kunene's last and final episodes would air in May 2021.

Entertainment commenter Phil Mphela said Vusi Kunene would be joining e.TV’s brand new soapie that would be replacing the canned Rhythm City.[1]

Isidingo

He played the role of businessman Jefferson Sibeko on the canned soapie Isidingo. He was manipulative, ambitious and very aggressive.[1]

Isibaya

Kunene also played the notorious Bekifa Ngubane on the now canned soapie Isibaya. He was a scrap metal mogul and night club owner.

He was witty, charming but dangerous at the same time. He took pleasure in seeing other people’s demise.[1]