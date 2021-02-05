Vuyani Pambo is a South African politician and a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Pambo rose to prominence due to his activism at the height of the Fees Must Fall protests in 2016.

Education

Vuyani Pambo studied at Wits University.[1]

Career

Activism

He took part in the Fees Must Fall protests. At the time, he was an EFF student leader at Wits University. His activism saw him being arrested with other students fighting for free education.[1]

Politics

In 2019, Pambo served as the EFF's head of elections ahead of the May 8 poll. After the elections, he became one of the youngest activists to become a party MP. In February 2020 he was appointed EFF spokesperson together with Delisile Ngwenya after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stepped down from the position.[1]

=Awards

In 2019, he received a South African Film and TV Award (Safta) for best documentary feature for Everything Must Fall.[1]