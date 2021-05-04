Vuyisile "Vuyi" Sibanda is a Zimbabwean socialite.

Relationship With Boss Tumelo

Alleged Abuse

In May 2021, Vuyi Sibanda said her former boyfriend, Boss Tumelo used to beat her up. His camp denied the claims and said that Vuyi had hacked Tumelo's phone and was demanding US$10 000 or she would leak his nude pictures. Vuyi denied the claims she was extorting money from Tumelo.[1]