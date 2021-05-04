Difference between revisions of "Vuyi Sibanda"
In May 2021, Vuyi Sibanda said her former boyfriend, [[Boss Tumelo]] used to beat her up. His camp denied the claims and said that Vuyi had hacked Tumelo's phone and was demanding US$10 000 or she would leak his nude pictures. Vuyi denied the claims she was extorting money from Tumelo.<ref name="Mafaro">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/05/boss-tumelo-did-this.html BOSS TUMELO DID THIS], ''Mafaro'', Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021</ref>
Vuyisile "Vuyi" Sibanda is a Zimbabwean socialite.
Relationship With Boss Tumelo
Vuyi Sibanda started dating Boss Tumelo around December 2019.[1] In April 2021, Vusi announced that she was single and that she had officially ended things with Boss Tumelo. She denied rumours that she had cheated with any of his friends.[2]
Alleged Abuse
In May 2021, Vuyi Sibanda said her former boyfriend, Boss Tumelo used to beat her up. His camp denied the claims and said that Vuyi had hacked Tumelo's phone and was demanding US$10 000 or she would leak his nude pictures. Vuyi denied the claims she was extorting money from Tumelo.[3]
Pictures
References
- ↑ Vuyi Denies Reports By IngodaTV That Boss Tumelo Broke Up With Her, Zimbo Live News, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ VUYI DUMPS BOSS TUMELO, Mafaro, Published: April 27, 2021, Retrieved: April 27, 2021
- ↑ BOSS TUMELO DID THIS, Mafaro, Published: May 4, 2021, Retrieved: May 4, 2021