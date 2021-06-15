General Vuyisile Sibaca is a South African soldier.

Education

General Vuyisile Sibaca studied journalism at the Zimbabwe Institute of Mass Communications at Harare Polytechnic. He was classmates with Hopewell Chin'ono.[1]

In January 2021, Sibaca battled Covid-19 in Pretoria, South Africa. He was treated at the 1 military hospital in Pretoria.[2]