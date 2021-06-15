Difference between revisions of "Vuyisile Sibaca"
General Vuyisile Sibaca is a South African soldier.
Education
General Vuyisile Sibaca studied journalism at the Zimbabwe Institute of Mass Communications at Harare Polytechnic. He was classmates with Hopewell Chin'ono.[1]
Covid-19 Infection
In January 2021, Sibaca battled Covid-19 in Pretoria, South Africa. He was treated at the 1 military hospital in Pretoria.[2]
References
- ↑ Hopewell Chin'ono, Hopewell Chin'ono, Twitter, Published: June 14, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021
- ↑ Hopewell Chin'ono, Hopewell Chin'ono, Facebook, Published: January 7, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021