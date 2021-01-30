| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

Vuyo Brown is a Zimbabwean Singer, Songwriter, and Contemporary Christian musician. She is the 2020 Bulawayo Arts Awards winner for outstanding female artist.

Background

She was born Nokufeza Vuyolethu Ngwenya on 30 January 1992 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. She grew up in Bulawayo for the. She started singing at an early age and she had her public debut at the age of 14 when she became part of the church worship team. In high school, at the Dominican Convent Bulawayo, she sang in the Vernacular choir and Rocappella.

Career

Vuyo broke into the music business professionally in 2014. Between 2014 and 2016 she was part of different groups in Bulawayo. She went on to release her first single NdiJesu in July 2016. The song rocked on the Skyz Metro FM Gospel 10 in 2018, as it was re-released as part of her debut album. The mbira and bass guitar fusion in the song brings out an Afro-Fusion sound. NdiJesu was written in 2015 as a tribute to her mother. It has a line from Chiwoniso Maraire's famous Wandirasa. This is a song for anyone going through any form of pain, it's an encouragement to pray and hold on.

She released her second single Tichatamba in 2017. The EDM track is worlds away from her first one, true to the contemporary Gospel artist that she is. It is on rotation in two UK radio stations, Premier Gospel and Salt FM.

30 June 2018, Vuyo Brown released her 8 track début album Grace Fulfilled. Vuyo considers herself a multi-genre artist who enjoys exploring the idea and reality of God through art. She makes music because she believes it should bring joy and healing. She hopes her music leads people to desiring, having or strengthening their relationship with God.

On the 20th of September 2019 she released a single Thula Wazi (Be Still and Know). It's a song of hope and encouragement in a bleak time. It has been rocking radio stations around the country; being in the TOP 10 on the ZiFM Stereo's Top 40 Chart for 5 weeks, reigning at number 1 on the Skyzmetro FM Gospel Chart for 5 weeks, and 4 weeks at number 1 on the Khulumani FM Gospel Chart. It has become beloved by people in and outside of Zimbabwe because of its message. It is still in the charts and is playing on platforms such as One Gospel and Trace.

Discography

2016 - NdiJesu (single)

2017 - Tichatamba (single)

2018 - Grace Fulfilled (Début album)

2019 - The Praise Song (single)

2019 - Thula Wazi (single)

Collaborative Projects

2017 - Runyararo (single with Base Wasilewski)

2017 - Londisizwe (Londisizwe - End Child Marriages short film soundtrack)

Shows

2017 BICC Bulawayo District Youth Concert

2017 Direct Worship Concert

2018 Calvin Ndaba Launch

2018 Call to Worship. Harare.

2018 Jibilika Festival. Harare.

2019 Vocal Ex concert

2019 Friday Late (Bulawayo Art Gallery) May and July.

2019 Berita Live and Unplugged

2019 Bulawayo Night of Worship

2019 Spirit Filled concert

2019 Intwasa Arts Festival: Women, Wine and Words. Zimbabwe

2020 Bulawayo Arts Festival

2020 "UN at 75" Online Concert

Awards

2020 Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) Best Jazz Nominee. [1]

Bulawayo Arts Awards winner for Outstanding Female Artist 2020

Picture Gallery

Vuyo Ngwenya





