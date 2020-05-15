Difference between revisions of "Wadiwa Wepa Moyo"

Wadiwa Wepa Moyo

Wadiwa Wepa Moyo is a tale of two boys from the dusty streets of Harare in Zimbabwe, Tawanda “Man Tawa” and Biko who have a dream of playing for Manchester United in the United Kingdom. However, everything changes when Tawanda falls in love with Nokuthula. It is the latest Zimbabwean YouTube Hit Series that is produced by the guys at College Central, it is directed by Derby Bheta.

Background

The drama series airs on College Central’s YouTube account averaging 100 000 views per episode. It has won admiration of various local celebrities who regularly post on different social media accounts praising some of the characters, especially the lead character, Man Tawa played by Everson Chieza, and Biko played by Dillon Mafukidze.

On the show, lead actor Everson Chieza who plays Tawanda (Man Tawa), an aspiring footballer who hopes to play for England’s Manchester United, is distracted by love. “Fitting into this character was quite fun because I’ve always wanted to be a soccer player. It was like reliving my dream. The cast made it easy for me to execute the role as they motivated me and gave notes on how best Tawanda could tackle certain scenes and react,” said Chieza. Tawanda is forced to make a choice between pursuing his football career or love. He chooses to pursue love at the expense of his football career which later haunts him.

Crowd favourite, Dillion Mafukidze who plays Biko — Tawanda’s confidante and football manager — said he feels indebted to the cast, his family and the acting industry for giving him a shot to showcase his talent. “It took a lot preparing to become Biko as I had to learn his ideology and all, but I must say it was all made easy by the rest of the cast and crew who made me comfortable on set and pushed me to perform well,” said Mafukidze.

Narrating her role, Tadiwa Bopoto who plays lead actress, Nokuthula (Noku), Tawanda’s love at first sight said: “Noku is a teenager in high school who moves in to a new neighbourhood where she meets Tawanda who loves soccer and dreams of playing for Manchester United one day.[1]

Songstress Lee McHoney who tried her hand at acting through this series where she acts as a housewife married to a university lecturer (Ben Mahaka) who’s a serial cheat, said she is happy to be part of the production. “It feels great when your talent is recognised. I ventured into acting after the directors of the show approached me for the role and I decided to give it a shot,” said Lee McHoney.

The Team

Derby Bheta is the co-writer, producer and director of the drama series. The drama series was co-written by Bheta and Ian Masakanda. It features veteran actor Ben Mahaka, Bulawayo-based musician Lee McHoney, Tadiwa Bopoto, Monalisa Tendere and Tapiwa Nzira.[2] The series production manager is Kudakwashe Jani.

Other characters are Chido played by Tapiwa Nzira, Sis Shami played by Monalisa Tendere, Riley who plays Kiki, Jani who plays Yaya, Bla Mose played by Tinashe Amos Machemera, Tendai played by Glam awards founder Albert P Chigiya, Prosper played by Zolile Makelele and Garikai Manyuchi who plays Kochalo.

The series was shot in Harare at Mabelreign, Sentosa and Haig Park.

Hacking of Youtube Account

THE College Central film and television company on Friday afternoon lost the entire content on their YouTube channel that included the full episodes of the popular online drama Wadiwa Wepa Moyo season 1 after the channel was hacked.

The channel’s name has since been changed to Dave Ramsey Live which was as of yesterday being used to for a live stream for a cryptocurrency outfit. The film company shared the news Friday on Twitter: “College Central YouTube Channel has been hacked@YouTube help, #WadiwaWepamoyo, #College Central.” Popular filmmaker and actor Ben Mahaka who is also part of the Wadiwa Wepamoyo cast confirmed the developments, saying efforts were being made to recover the channel. “Our channel has been hacked and it’s currently being used for a live stream for a cryptocurrency outfit,” he said. College Central is also behind the successful Special Class, which just like Wadiwa Wepa Moyo has also won hearts of many.[3]





