Difference between revisions of "Wadzanai High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Wadzanai High School [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
|+
Wadzanai High School[[Mashonaland Central Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 51:
|Line 45:
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 08:52, 14 July 2021
Wadzanai High School is in Shamva, Mashonaland Central Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 1012 Chimanikire Rd, Wadzanai T/Ship, P. Bag 2082, Shamva.
Telephone: 0718- 507, 0371507.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.