Wakatemba is a song by ExQ featuring Tocky Vibes.

Video

The video was shot at Ginimbi’s Dreams Nightlife and the space above it. It was directed by Vusa Blaqs and was sponsored by TeeMak Productions.[1]

Copy Dispute

After creating Wakatemba, Tocky Vibes and ExQ agreed that they would collaborate on a Tocky song. However, Tocky said ExQ’s camp reneged and were refusing to honour what they agreed on. Resultantly, Tocky Vibes made a copyright claim to YouTube and Wakatemba was taken down.[2]