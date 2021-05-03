|description= Wakatemba is a song by ExQ featuring Tocky Vibes. The video and audio of the song were taken down on YouTube after Tocky Vibes claimed copyright.

[[File:Wakatemba.jpg|thumb|Wakatemba- ExQ ft Tocky Vibes]] '''Wakatemba''' is a song by [[ExQ]] featuring [[Tocky Vibes]] . The video and audio of the song were taken down on YouTube after Tocky Vibes claimed copyright .

Video

The video was shot at Ginimbi’s Dreams Nightlife and the space above it. It was directed by Vusa Blaqs and was sponsored by TeeMak Productions.[1]

Copy Dispute

After creating Wakatemba, Tocky Vibes and ExQ agreed that they would collaborate on a Tocky song. However, Tocky said ExQ’s camp reneged and were refusing to honour what they agreed on. Resultantly, Tocky Vibes made a copyright claim to YouTube and Wakatemba was taken down.[2]