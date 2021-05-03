Pindula

Wakatemba- ExQ ft Tocky Vibes

Wakatemba is a song by ExQ featuring Tocky Vibes. The video and audio of the song were taken down on YouTube after Tocky Vibes claimed copyright.

Video

The video was shot at Ginimbi’s Dreams Nightlife and the space above it. It was directed by Vusa Blaqs and was sponsored by TeeMak Productions.[1]

Copy Dispute

After creating Wakatemba, Tocky Vibes and ExQ agreed that they would collaborate on a Tocky song. However, Tocky said ExQ’s camp reneged and were refusing to honour what they agreed on. Resultantly, Tocky Vibes made a copyright claim to YouTube and Wakatemba was taken down.[2]

References

  1. MUSIC VIDEO: ExQ ft Tocky Vibes – Wakatemba, 3MOB, Published: 2020, Retrieved: May 3, 2021
  2. Garikai Dzoma, ExQ’s Wakatemba taken down from YouTube after Tocky Vibes made a copyright claim, TechZim, Published: April 30, 2021, Retrieved: May 3, 2021
