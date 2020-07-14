Difference between revisions of "Wallen Fungirai Ndava-Gopo"

In July 2018, Wallen Fungirai Ndava-Gopo was elected to Ward 11 Zvimba RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 754 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Zvimba RDC with 754 votes, beating Penias Phillip Chipfuvamiti of MDC-Alliance with 255 votes, Ronnie Chikazaza, independent with 174 votes and Amine Nettiah of BZA with 146 votes. [1]

Events

