<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

In '''July 2020''', '''Walter Chidhakwa''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

The minister also facilitated a loan facility between the Zimbabwean and Chinese governments worth 100 million dollars which was aimed at capacitating small scale gold miners.<ref name="loan">[http://www.thezimmail.co.zw/2014/08/05/100m-miners-loan-due-this-month/ $100m miners’ loan due this month], ''The Zimbabwe Mail'', Published: August 5, 2014, Retrieved: November 19, 2014</ref>

'''Chidhakwa''' took over from [[Obert Mpofu]] who previously served as minister whilst he was his deputy. '''Chidhakwa''' has been hailed for making adjustments in the mining sector which include reviewing downwards licence fees levied on diamond cutters and polishers from US$100 000 annually to US$20 000 for a period of 10 years as a way of creating an enabling operating environment for players within the processing value chain of diamonds <ref name="sweeping">Patience Rusare, [http://www.thepatriot.co.zw/?p=2321 Sweeping changes in mining sector], ''The Patriot'', Published: February 20, 2014, Retrieved: November 19, 2014</ref> The move by Minister '''Chidhakwa''' was in response to the sharp decline in the number of polishers which declined from 29 to nine after the operating fees had been hiked by 400 percent. The minister argued that value addition to natural resources is the fastest way to trigger the economy so that revenue realised in value-added products can benefit other critical service sectors. <ref name="sweeping"/>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Zvimba]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his age , place of birth , or family .

'''Chidhakwa''' received secondary education at [[Kutama Secondary School]]. He attained the following tertiary qualifications from the respective universities.

Walter Chidhakwa is a Zimbabwean politician and former Minister of Mines and Mining Development as well as legislator for Zvimba South. He is a member of Zanu-PF. Chidhakwa reportedly worked in a number of companies before joining active politics.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Secondary: Kutama College.

Tertiary:



Diploma in National Economic Management (Sofia University, Bulgaria)

Masters in International Relations (University of Zimbabwe)

Masters in Political Economy (Sofia University, Bulgaria)[1]

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba South returned to Parliament:

Walter Chidhakwa of Zanu PF with 13 745 votes or 81.66 percent,

of Zanu PF with 13 745 votes or 81.66 percent, Fidelis Mugari of MDC–T with 2 536 votes or 15.07 percent,

Elijah Karemba of MDC–N with 550 votes or 3.27 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 16 831 votes

Positions previously held

Chief Executive Officer: Export Processing Zone Authority ( 1996-2007 )

) Chairman: TelOne Zimbabwe

Administrative Officer: Ministry of Finance (1991-1993)





Events

Impact on Mining Sector

Chidhakwa took over from Obert Mpofu who previously served as minister whilst he was his deputy. Chidhakwa has been hailed for making adjustments in the mining sector which include reviewing downwards licence fees levied on diamond cutters and polishers from US$100 000 annually to US$20 000 for a period of 10 years as a way of creating an enabling operating environment for players within the processing value chain of diamonds [2] The move by Minister Chidhakwa was in response to the sharp decline in the number of polishers which declined from 29 to nine after the operating fees had been hiked by 400 percent. The minister argued that value addition to natural resources is the fastest way to trigger the economy so that revenue realised in value-added products can benefit other critical service sectors. [2]

The minister also facilitated a loan facility between the Zimbabwean and Chinese governments worth 100 million dollars which was aimed at capacitating small scale gold miners.[3]

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Walter Chidhakwa was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Walter Chidhakwa is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. He is listed as having a debt of US$400,267.00. [4]

Dismissal

In November 2017 President Emmerson Mnangagwa intoduced a new cabinet and Chidhakwa was relieved of his duties. New Cabinet