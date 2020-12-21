'''Walter Chidhakwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former Minister of Mines and Mining Development as well as legislator for [[Zvimba South]]. He is a member of [[Zanu-PF]] party. '''Chidhakwa''' reportedly worked in a number of companies before joining active politics.

Education

Chidhakwa received secondary education at Kutama Secondary School. He attained the following tertiary qualifications from the respective universities.

Diploma in National Economic Management (Sofia University, Bulgaria)

Masters in International Relations (University of Zimbabwe)

Masters in Political Economy (Sofia University, Bulgaria)[1]

Impact on Mining Sector

Chidhakwa took over from Obert Mpofu who previously served as minister whilst he was his deputy. Chidhakwa has been hailed for making adjustments in the mining sector which include reviewing downwards licence fees levied on diamond cutters and polishers from US$100 000 annually to US$20 000 for a period of 10 years as a way of creating an enabling operating environment for players within the processing value chain of diamonds [2] The move by Minister Chidhakwa was in response to the sharp decline in the number of polishers which declined from 29 to nine after the operating fees had been hiked by 400 percent. The minister argued that value addition to natural resources is the fastest way to trigger the economy so that revenue realised in value-added products can benefit other critical service sectors.[2]

The minister also facilitated a loan facility between the Zimbabwean and Chinese governments worth 100 million dollars which was aimed at capacitating small scale gold miners.[3]

Positions previously held

Chief Executive Officer: Export Processing Zone Authority (1996-2007)

Chairman: TelOne Zimbabwe

Administrative Officer: Ministry of Finance (1991-1993)

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Walter Chidhakwa was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Walter Chidhakwa is listed under the thematic group “Politicians”. He is listed as having a debt of US$400,267.00. [4]

Dismissal

In November 2017 President Emmerson Mnangagwa intoduced a new cabinet and Chidhakwa was relieved of his duties.New Cabinet