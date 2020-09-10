Difference between revisions of "Walter Magaya"

African Talent Show seeks to identify and promote hidden African talent. We must start with singing and dancing, then we go to other talents. It must not only be for Zimbabwean participants, it is supposed to be African participants,” “It is not my money that I will be using. The partners that I have secured said whoever wins the competition will get a million.”<ref name="Newsday"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2018/03/1m-up-for-grabs-in-magaya-talent-show/ $1m up for grabs in Magaya talent show], ''Newsday, Published: 13 March 2018 , Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref> </blockquote>

Walter Magaya is a Zimbabwean religious leader. He is among the most celebrated self-proclaimed prophets in Zimbabwe and is the founder of Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries (P.H.D). Magaya rose to prominence in 2012 after his visit to T. B. Joshua (of SCOAN) who is believed to have anointed him to became a 'great' prophet.[1]. Magaya has been a force to reckon with, outmanoeuvring his predecessors Emmanuel Makandiwa and Uebert Angel. Magaya has performed a wide range of miracles.

In June 2019 and July 2019, Magaya was implicated in 3 cases of alleged rape. On 28 June, a couple, Godfrey and Molly Maenzanise, released a video alleging that Magaya had raped their daughter when she was aged 17. The daughter released a video two days later in which she was with her husband denying that she had been raped by Magaya. On 7 July, The Sunday Mail revealed in an article that two women, Sarah Maruta and Charity Dhlodhlo, had come forward alleging that Magaya had also raped them and that he had abused several other young women at his church. Sarah Maruta later released a video claiming that she had been used by the publication in an effort to extort money from Magaya and that it was a lie. The Sunday Mail, however released a video of her making the rape allegations.

In response to the allegations, Magaya said that the accusers were trying to tarnish his image and to extort money.

In October 2018, Magaya claimed that he had found a cure for HIV and Cancer. He told a congregation of his Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries that he had made the discovery two years prior, but had waited for it to be scientifically proven.[2]

Background

Prophet Magaya was born on 6 November 1983 in Mhondoro Ngezi and he grew up in Chitungwiza.[3] He was a member of the Catholic Charismatic group named Blood of the Lamb Christian Community (BLCC) for many years. Magaya is married to Tendai Magaya (nee Katsiga) who is a banker by profession. The couple has two sons, Yadah Makanaka and Walter Junior.

The birth of PHD

Prophet Magaya began his ministry in 2012 when he returned from Nigeria where he had an encounter with T. B. Joshua who guided him to his 'God-given mandate. Since' then, Magaya has been performing breathtaking miracles which are believed to have drawn the attention of many causing havoc to his predecessor's congregates. Magaya states that he tried out a number of ventures before realizing that ministry was his calling.[4]









Controversy

Claim of finding HIV & Cancer Cure

In October 2018, Magaya announced to his congregation and a press conference afterward that he had found a cure for HIV and Cancer. He claimed that the cure had been found two years prior to the announcement but that he had been waiting for the cure to be “chemically proven, scientifically proven”. Magaya said the cure was a mixture of 2 plants; once called Aguma, apparently found in Zimbabwe and another from Mozambique. Magaya also claimed that he had been offered $56 million by an American company, to point them to ingredients to the cure. Magaya said that he was inviting the goverment to do its own tests of the drugs. He also said he had since formed a company with some Indian partners which he called Aretha Medical.[2]

2016 Rape Charges and Affair with Church Member

In August 2016, Magaya was arrested on rape charges. According to the case, he had raped an MSU student, Petronella Donhodzo Mandaza, at one of his residences in Harare, and had later given her $200. He was released on US $2,000 bail shortly afterward to appear in court again for trial. Magaya had indicated days earlier that he was the target of extortion.

In November 2016, Donhodzo apparently attempted to withdraw the rape charges. In withdrawal affidavits dated 8 November 2016 and 15 November 2016, that were slipped under the door at the the Harare Provincial Magistrate's office, Donhodzo apparently said that she has been receiving death threats from unknown people who wanted her to proceed to testify in court to get Magaya convicted and who didn't want her to withdraw the case.

“I have received threats from people who are threatening to shoot me in the event that I do not testify well in order to get the accused convicted if by any chance I decide to withdraw the matter. I then realized that if I do not win this case or do not do what they expect me to do, my life is in danger. I have come to the conclusion that this case is now beyond me. I have also come to understand that a greater evil are the people outside this matter that want me to get the accused convicted, even if it means adding lies to my testimony in court. I am not able to go through with this case. I cannot testify under these conditions in court knowing that I have to perform in a way that these people who are threatening me desire. Please note that I was not forced by anyone to withdraw my case. It should be noted that at the time of the withdrawal, the accused has not contacted me or given me money to withdraw. I did this out of my own free will"[5]

The affidavits did not say how, if these people were threatening to have her killed if she withdrew the case, she was withdrawing it anyway. The application to withdraw the rape charges was rejected.

On the 1st of December 2016, Donhodzo addressed a letter to Acting PG Ray Goba accompanied by an affidavit, insisting that she was never raped. The letter said:

The reason for the withdrawal is clear and it is that I was never raped, the report in question was simply a false report against the accused person. I understand the repercussions relating to this and I am not going to come back again on the basis of these false rape allegations.... It seems as if you have not taken heed of my clarion call that I have withdrawn the rape complaint. I was in the magistrates’ court yesterday and I was surprised (that) your representative, one Michael Mugabe insisted that a decision had been taken to proceed and prosecute the rape case in question yet I have withdrawn.... I want to correct any misguided misconception or misguided inferences that the referred threats are the prime cause of the withdrawal. Far from it, this withdrawal is motivated by my own free will and volition without any undue influence having been brought to bear...[6]

The state decided, however, to proceed with the trial. The magistrate hearing the application ruled that despite the wishes of the complainant, the State could proceed to trial since it is dominus litus in the matter. Magaya's lawyers then indicated they'd approach the constitutional court.[6]. The magistrate's court granted the referral of the case to the constitutional court.

Around 9 January 2017, a video of Magaya admitting to having had an affair with Donhodzo was published on the internet. Magaya didn't dispute that the video was genuine but just said that the confession had been extracted from him in the process of extorting him for a $500,000 bribe by a police office with the position of Assistant Commissioner.[7]

Walter Magaya confesses to police that he had an affair with Donhodzo and that another church member, Kudakwashe, had extorted him





Following the video, several phone conversations recordings said to be between Magaya and Donhodzo were released on YouTube. The conversations apparently happened between 2015 and 2016, In the conversations, Donhodzo demands that Magaya pays her US $100,000 for having used her in their love affair. However in January 2018 Walter Magaya was Summoned to court again on the same matter with the state arguing that he had threatened complainant to withdraw the case





Stands Saga

Around that same July 2016 Magaya’s construction company Planet Africa is said to have signed a memorandum of agreement with the ministry for 300ha. Documents indicate Planet Africa paid a deposit of US$100 000 on August 10. On August 17 Minister Saviour Kasukuwere withdrew all offer letters except for Magaya's company, Planet Africa.

It is alleged that Planet Africa was subsequently offered land reserved for Zanu-PF youths, with some quarters speaking of an “improper relationship” between the minister and the prophet.[8]

Conversion of the Pole Dance, Bev

In early 2014, Prophet Magaya reportedly converted popular exotic dancer Beverly Sibanda and it was reported that many people joined Magaya's church after this. Prophet Magaya opened a boutique for Bev as a way of helping her to eke a living since she was no longer a pole dancer. However, the two severed their ties after three months when Bev was allegedly attacked by Magaya's bouncers.[9]

Killer Crusade

In November 2014, a church crusade was hosted by Prophet Magaya in Kwekwe of the deliverance of the people. As a result of a stampede when people tried to access anointing oil, a total of 11 people would die in the stampede. Sections of the media would, however, accuse the police of having closed all exits and leaving only one, thus making it difficult for people to get out.[10]

Attack on Vapositori

Prophet Magaya denounced Apostolic Sects and churches which are popularly known as vapositori, accusing them of being marine spirits from the dark kingdom. In his book entitled Marine Spirits ( Mweya Yemumvura Teaching), Magaya states that, vapositori are derived from spirits that reside in the marine kingdom and they do not believe in the Bible, which is the manual book for those who believe in Christ.[11] Magaya further stats that, the marine kingdom is all about water and the fact that the vapositori's shrines resemble a marine kingdom (bottles of water which usually surround their holy place) shows that the vapositori are connected to the marine kingdom which is a kingdom of darkness. However it is noted that in PHD Ministries there is frequent mentioning and use of holy water similar to vapositori.[11]

A war of words would ensure, with government officials jumping into the debate.[12]

Philanthropy

Helping small businesses

He has also been credited for promoting local informal traders, vendors, and even musicians through inviting them to perform at his church.

Donating to Zimbabwe National Soccer Team

On 13 May 2015, Magaya donated $56,000 to the Zimbabwe National Soccer Team ahead of its COSAFA games in South Africa after the country's main football organization, ZIFA, failed to raise enough money to pay for the trip to South Africa. Players were ordered by ZIFA to attend Magaya’s church session by ZIFA officials and at the church service were handed gifts and the prophet prayed for them [13]

On 12 June 2015, Magaya once again paid for the men's national soccer team's expenses. He paid their outstanding allowances and committed to pay for all the travel expenses to Malawi for their AFCON 2017 qualifier match.[14]

Magaya had previously donated funds to the National Women's Soccer team following the team's financial challenges.

Political Affiliation

Speculations were rife that Prophet Magaya is aligned to the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party. Magaya, however, dispelled such speculations. He, however, raised questions when he made a public statement that President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe was God-given and people should stay loyal to him.[15]

Business Interests

In 2015, Magaya is said to have announced that he was set to roll out a USD$10 Billion dollar project which included a number of partners including his company Yadah TV.

In 2015 Magaya was rumoured to a have interests in purchasing shares of Premier Soccer League side Gunners FC who were currently in a crisis of relagation.[3] His abundant love for the sport led him to purchasing major shares in the club in an agreement that he would acquire the controlling stake from club founder Cuthbert Chitima, who is also an Elder in his church, Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries.[16]

The prophet was always a keen footballer as a youth and enjoyed everything football.

He went on to start broadcasting his team on the famous Yadah TV which seen the team inheriting the nickname Yadah Gunners [17]

Magaya promises to bring success to the club he supported in his boyhood and expresses his plans to complete the construction of a multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art multi-sports complex in Waterfalls, which he had abandoned midway into the project, but also help national football teams both financially and spiritually.[4]

Talent Show Launch

Magaya and his company Planet Africa launched an African Talent Show in March 2018. It was reported that the show was aimed at promoting talent in Africa. The auditions for the inaugural African Talent Show were to be run through Magaya’s Yadah Television, and auditions were conducted his hotel in Waterfalls, Harare. The top prize was reported to be $1 million.

African Talent Show seeks to identify and promote hidden African talent. We must start with singing and dancing, then we go to other talents. It must not only be for Zimbabwean participants, it is supposed to be African participants,” “It is not my money that I will be using. The partners that I have secured said whoever wins the competition will get a million.”[18]





Offices raided by the Police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) raided Walter Magaya’s offices to recover samples of his HIV cure.

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi confirmed the incident in a tweet saying the raid marked the start of an investigation into the matter.

UN Rubbishing Magaya HIV Cure Claims

The United Nations through its health desk, the World Health Organisation (WHO) dismissed Prophetic Magaya’s alleged discovery of HIV/AIDS cure. Dr. Alex Gasasira WHO Representative to Zimbabwe dismissed Magaya’s claims, calling on researchers involved in developing possible treatments to subject them to Ministry of Health and Child Care for clinical trial processes.