Difference between revisions of "Walter Mswazie"

(Created page with "'''Walter Bekithemba Mswazie''' was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked as Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent. ==Background== He was married to Shingi Mswazie-nee N...")
Walter Bekithemba Mswazie was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked as Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent.

Background

He was married to Shingi Mswazie-nee Nyagumbo. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. [1]

Career

George Maponga, The Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief, who worked closely with Walter Mswazie described him as a dedicated journlaist who had a profound passion for developmental news. He said:

Mswazie was always the first to arrive at the office and the last to leave. This speaks volumes about his dedication to duty. Besides being a foot soldier who loved his profession, Mswazie also exuded deep humility and was always exemplary to other workmates especially when it comes to commitment to his work.

Death

Mswazie died on 30 March 2020 at Makurira Memorial Clinic in Masvingo from kidney failure aged 45. His young brother, Mr. Yassah Gumbochuma confirmed his death.[1]

