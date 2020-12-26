|description= Walter Mswazie was a journalist who worked for The Herald as its Masvingo Correspondent

Walter Bekithemba Mswazie

Walter Bekithemba Mswazie was a Zimbabwean journalist who worked as Zimpapers Masvingo Correspondent.

Background

He was married to Shingi Mswazie-nee Nyagumbo. The couple had three children together; three children Walter(Jnr), Mavis, and Bekitemba. [1] He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. [2]

Career

George Maponga, The Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief, who worked closely with Walter Mswazie described him as a dedicated journlaist who had a profound passion for developmental news. He said:

Mswazie was always the first to arrive at the office and the last to leave. This speaks volumes about his dedication to duty. Besides being a foot soldier who loved his profession, Mswazie also exuded deep humility and was always exemplary to other workmates especially when it comes to commitment to his work.

[2]





Death

Mswazie died on 30 March 2020 at Makurira Memorial Clinic in Masvingo from kidney failure at the age of 45. His young brother, Mr. Yassah Gumbochuma confirmed his death.[2] He was buried at a Mangwandi Cemetery on the outskirts of Masvingo City.[1]