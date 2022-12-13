Musona was crowned the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year. [[William Manondo]] and [[Frank Makarati]] were named first and second runner-up, respectively.

The young striker started his career at Aces Youth Soccer Academy before he was loaned to [[Motor Action Football Club]].<ref name="gemazo">[https://www.facebook.com/va.shagare/posts/536555073096652 Walter Musona], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 24, 2015</ref> He has also represented the national team at the under 17 team at the African Youth Championships in Angola in 2012 as well as the Coca-Cola sponsored camp of African junior team that went to England. Musona used to play for [[FC Platinum]] before joining Slovakian side FK Senica after three weeks of trials in July 2015.<ref name="Standard">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2015/08/20/musona-mutasa-to-leave-for-slovakia-this-week/ Musona, Mutasa to leave for Slovakia this week], ''Standard'', Published: August 20, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2015</ref>

The young striker started his career at Aces Youth Soccer Academy before he was loaned to [[Motor Action Football Club]].<ref name="gemazo">[https://www.facebook.com/va.shagare/posts/536555073096652 Walter Musona], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 24, 2015</ref> He has also represented the national team at the under 17 team at the African Youth Championships in Angola in 2012 as well as the Coca-Cola sponsored camp of African junior team that went to England. Musona used to play for [[FC Platinum]] before joining Slovakian side FK Senica after three weeks of trials in July 2015.<ref name="Standard">[http://www.thestandard.co.zw/2015/08/20/musona-mutasa-to-leave-for-slovakia-this-week/ Musona, Mutasa to leave for Slovakia this week], ''Standard'', Published: August 20, 2015, Retrieved: August 24, 2015</ref>

Walter was born on December 17, 1995. He is the young brother to former Kaizer Chiefs striker, [[Knowledge Musona]]. He comes from a family of six children which also includes George, Rita, Winnie and Patience.

Walter was born on December 17, 1995. He is young brother to former Kaizer Chiefs striker, [[Knowledge Musona]]. He comes from a family of six children which also includes George, Rita, Winnie and Patience.

'''Walter Musona''' is a Zimbabwean football player who plays for [[FC Platinum]] in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He has also played for South Africa's Polokwane City.

'''Walter Musona''' is a Zimbabwean born football player who used to play for [[FC Platinum]] before South Africa's Polokwane City in January 2017 .

Walter Musona is a Zimbabwean football player who plays for FC Platinum in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He has also played for South Africa's Polokwane City.

Background

Walter was born on December 17, 1995. He is the young brother to former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Knowledge Musona. He comes from a family of six children which also includes George, Rita, Winnie and Patience.

Career

The young striker started his career at Aces Youth Soccer Academy before he was loaned to Motor Action Football Club.[1] He has also represented the national team at the under 17 team at the African Youth Championships in Angola in 2012 as well as the Coca-Cola sponsored camp of African junior team that went to England. Musona used to play for FC Platinum before joining Slovakian side FK Senica after three weeks of trials in July 2015.[2]

Awards

Musona was crowned the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year. William Manondo and Frank Makarati were named first and second runner-up, respectively.

Trivia

Walter has been to the United Kingdom where he got a chance to train with Chelsea Football Club.

Teams Played For

Motor Action Football Club

FC Platinum Football Club

FK Senica

Polokwane City Football Club



















