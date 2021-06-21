Difference between revisions of "Walter Tapfumaneyi"
|keywords= Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi, Walter Tapfumaneyi biography, Brigadier General Walter Tapfumaneyi, Walter Tapfumaneyi education, Walter Tapfumaneyi career
|keywords= Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi, Walter Tapfumaneyi biography, Brigadier General Walter Tapfumaneyi, Walter Tapfumaneyi education, Walter Tapfumaneyi career
|description=
|image= BRIGADIER-GENERAL-RETIRED-ASHER-WALTER-TAPFUMANEYI.jpg
|image= BRIGADIER-GENERAL-RETIRED-ASHER-WALTER-TAPFUMANEYI.jpg
|image_alt= Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi
|image_alt= Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi
Latest revision as of 11:37, 21 June 2021
Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi is the deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation.
Education
He is a holder of several academic qualifications including a Master of Science in International Relations and a Master of Business Administration.[1]
Career
Prior to his appointment as deputy director-general in the President's Department on 16 January 2020, Brigadier General (Rtd) Tapfumaneyi held several senior positions in Government that include permanent secretary, Ministry of Welfare Services for the War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees; principal director, Ministry of Presidential Affairs and several positions in the Zimbabwe National Army.
Tapfumaneyi also served in the President’s Department between 2005 and 2009 as director.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 UPDATED: Mazithulela, Tapfumaneyi appointed deputy DGs, The Chronicle, Published: January 16, 2020, Retrieved: June 21, 2021