Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi

Retired Brigadier General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi is the deputy director-general of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Education

He is a holder of several academic qualifications including a Master of Science in International Relations and a Master of Business Administration.[1]

Career

Prior to his appointment as deputy director-general in the President's Department on 16 January 2020, Brigadier General (Rtd) Tapfumaneyi held several senior positions in Government that include permanent secretary, Ministry of Welfare Services for the War Veterans, War Collaborators, Former Political Detainees and Restrictees; principal director, Ministry of Presidential Affairs and several positions in the Zimbabwe National Army.

Tapfumaneyi also served in the President’s Department between 2005 and 2009 as director.[1]

Asher Walter Tapfumanei was identified as one of human rights activist Jestina Mukoko’s abductors. In 2008, Mukoko was abducted at gunpoint at her Norton home and severely tortured at the height of political tensions in Zimbabwe.

However, in 2017, High Court judge, Justice Nyaradzo Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa ruled that former Intelligence Minister, Didymus Mutasa, Tapfumaneyi and Chief Superintendent Peter Magwenzi of the ZRP could be sued in their personal capacities for abducting and torturing Mukoko.

This was after Mukoko had been awarded $150 000 as compensation for the damages that she suffered while held incommunicado for three weeks by state security agents in December 2008.[2]