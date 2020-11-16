'''Walter Wanyanya''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. He's the founder of Apple gadgets retail company TechTools Technology as well as the founder of Ngoma Nehosho, a music promotion, and marketing company. In the music industry, he is most known for his work as the manager of the late popular musician, [[Oliver Mtukudzi]].

Career

Wanyanya was employed for several years by an Authorised Apple Reseller in Zimbabwe eventually rising to the position of Technical Manager. With this company he set up the an Apple Accredited Reseller in Zambia in 2007. He left the following year to found his own Apple gadgets retail company, TechTools in July 2008.



He is also a board member and director for a holdings concern that includes a farm, a lodge, casino and game farm.

In 2012 he teamed up with two brothers who are animation and advertising experts to start up another business called Livecast Media that specializes in outdoor digital billboards and content creation for the platform.





Music

Walter started playing bass guitar at the age of 15 under the guidance and help of the music team at Celebration Church in Harare Zimbabwe. He went on to play for Celebration Choir and was involved in many aspects in music including tours to America and the region. After 15 years of active involvement with Celebration Choir he then took a back seat to concentrate on business and other ventures.

Later he set up Ngoma Nehosho a arts promotions, events, management, production and marketing company. The company has facilitated tours to Germany, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and, South Africa. Ngoma Nehosho has produced over 20 world-class music showcases under the Ngoma Nehosho Live Sessions banner. Walter through Ngoma Nehosho partnered with Hugh Masekela and Oliver Mtukudzi to embark on various projects that have seen many artists working grow into world class stage acts such as Shai Shai, Victor Kunonga, Bryan K, Mokoomba to name just a few.

Personal Life

Wanyanaya is an avid biker.