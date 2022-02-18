In July 2018, Wandai Simbarashe Matches was elected to Ward 12 Bindura Municipality, for Zanu PF with 1634 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Bindura Municipality with 1634 votes, beating Josphat Kavukatema of MDC Alliance with 1140 votes, Douglas Ngulube of MDC Alliance with 1070 votes, Bernard Mahanzu of PRC with 152 votes, Isaac Washington of NPF with 103 votes, and Tatenda Mugandapasi, independent, with 73 votes. [1]

