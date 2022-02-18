Difference between revisions of "Wandai Simbarashe Matches"
In July 2018, Wandai Simbarashe Matches was elected to Ward 12 Bindura Municipality, for Zanu PF with 1634 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Bindura Municipality with 1634 votes, beating Josphat Kavukatema of MDC Alliance with 1140 votes, Douglas Ngulube of MDC Alliance with 1070 votes, Bernard Mahanzu of PRC with 152 votes, Isaac Washington of NPF with 103 votes, and Tatenda Mugandapasi, independent, with 73 votes. [1]
