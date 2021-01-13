Wandi DJ1D Nzimande was a South African entrepreneur and founder of the SA streetwear label Loxion Kulća, Media Mogul and Mix DJ on Kaya FM.

Background

Early Life

Nzimande was raised in various parts of Soweto. He was born at Baragwanath Hospital.

Businesses

Loxion Kulca

He established the brand in the late ’90s with Sechaba Mogale with an investment of under R18,000. By 2019 the lifestyle apparel brand was available in South Africa, throughout Africa, in Europe and in the US.[1]

In 1999, they joined forces with clothing franchiser Brian Abrahams, who initially loaned them money to kick-start Loxion Kulca, which they had already registered. Mogale left in 2007 but by 2019 the two had joined forces again.[2]

Net Worth

Whilst Nzimande's actual net worth is unknown, Loxion Kulća during its prime raked in an annual turnover of around R80m.[2]

Death

Wandi Nzimande died on 13 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Gauteng-based radio station Kaya FM, where he was a resident DJ.[3]