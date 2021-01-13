Difference between revisions of "Wandi Nzimande"
'''Wandi Nzimande''' was a South African entrepreneur and founder of the SA streetwear label Loxion Kulća, Media Mogul and Mix DJ on [[Kaya FM]].
==Background==
|title= Wandi Nzimande Biography, Net Worth, Career, Death -Pindula
|keywords= Wandi Nzimande biography, Wandi Nzimande networth, Wandi Nzimande death, Wandi Nzimande died, Wandi Nzimande dies
|description= Wandi Nzimande was a South African entrepreneur and founder of the SA streetwear label Loxion Kulća, Media Mogul and Mix DJ on Kaya FM. He died on 13 January 2021.
[[Category:South African Celebrities]]
Wandi "DJ 1D" Nzimande was a South African entrepreneur and founder of the SA streetwear label Loxion Kulća, Media Mogul and Mix DJ on Kaya FM.
Background
Early Life
Nzimande was raised in various parts of Soweto. He was born at Baragwanath Hospital.
Businesses
Loxion Kulca
He established the brand in the late ’90s with Sechaba Mogale with an investment of under R18,000. By 2019 the lifestyle apparel brand was available in South Africa, throughout Africa, in Europe and in the US.[1]
In 1999, they joined forces with clothing franchiser Brian Abrahams, who initially loaned them money to kick-start Loxion Kulca, which they had already registered. Mogale left in 2007 but by 2019 the two had joined forces again.[2]
Net Worth
Whilst Nzimande's actual net worth is unknown, Loxion Kulća during its prime raked in an annual turnover of around R80m.[2]
Death
Wandi Nzimande died on 13 January 2021. His death was confirmed by Gauteng-based radio station Kaya FM, where he was a resident DJ.[3]
References
- ↑ Loxion Kulca's Wandi Nzimande: Examining Industry Disruption, GQ, Published: June 5, 2019, Retrieved: January 13, 2021,
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Isaac Mahlangu, Loxion Kulca eyes new era, Sowetan Live, Published: October 18, 2019, Retrieved: January 13, 2021
- ↑ Mpho Sibanyoni, Loxion Kulca co-founder Wandi Nzimande dies, Sowetan Live, Published: January 13, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2021