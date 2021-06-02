Difference between revisions of "Wankie Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Wankie Secondary School''' is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address''': Post Office box: 48, Madumabisa, [[Hwange]]. <br/>
|+
'''Address''': Post Office box: 48, Madumabisa, [[Hwange]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0812 2653, 02812 2654. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0812 2653, 02812 2654. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Latest revision as of 06:57, 2 June 2021
Wankie Secondary School is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: No. 2 Old Fall Rd, Post Office box: 48, Madumabisa, Hwange.
Telephone: 0812 2653, 02812 2654.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.