Difference between revisions of "Wankie Secondary School"

Latest revision as of 06:52, 8 June 2021
Wankie Secondary School is in Hwange, Matabeleland North Province.
Location
Address: No. 2 Old Fall Rd, Post Office box: 48, Madumabisa, Hwange.
Telephone: 0812 2653, 02812 2654.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.