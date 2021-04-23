Difference between revisions of "Wanu Hafidh Ameir"
Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a Tanzanian politician and member of Chama cha Mapinduzi. She is the daughter of Samia Siluhu Hassan.
Background
Age
Wanu Hafidh Ameir was born on 9 February 1982.[1]
Career
From 2015 to 2018, Wanu Hafidh Ameir was a member in the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee. She was a Member of the Regional Political Committee in Chama cha Mapinduzi from 2008 to 2012.
References
- ↑ Hon. Wanu Hafidh Ameir, Parliament of Tanzania,