Difference between revisions of "Wanu Hafidh Ameir"

Wanu Hafidh Ameir is a Tanzanian politician and member of Chama cha Mapinduzi. She is the daughter of Samia Siluhu Hassan.

Background

Age

Wanu Hafidh Ameir was born on 9 February 1982.[1]

Career

From 2015 to 2018, Wanu Hafidh Ameir was a member in the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee. She was a Member of the Regional Political Committee in Chama cha Mapinduzi from 2008 to 2012.