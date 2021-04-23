She also served as an Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Trade-Zanzibar.<ref name="P"/>

Background

Age

Wanu Hafidh Ameir was born on 9 February 1982.[1]

Education

She attended Mwanakwerekwe B Primary School and Kawanda Secondary School. Wanu Hafidh Ameir has a certificate from Info-Serve, U.S.A and a diploma from the Centre for Foreign Relations. She also studied for a LLB from The Open University of Tanzania.[1]

Career

From 2015 to 2018, Wanu Hafidh Ameir was a member in the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee. She was a Member of the Regional Political Committee in Chama cha Mapinduzi from 2008 to 2012. During the same period, Ameir served as Member to the Youth Wing National Council and Regional Chairperson to the Youth Wing in CCM.

From 2010 to 2015, Wanu was CCM Member to the Special Committee in Zanzibar and Member to the National Executive Council. From 2016 to 2020 she served as both a Member in the House of Representatives and a Member of Parliament.

She also served as an Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Trade-Zanzibar.[1]