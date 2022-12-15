Difference between revisions of "Warren Park"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 75:
|Line 75:
|−
'''Warren Park''' is a suburb in [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
|+
'''Warren Park''' is a suburb in [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 12:50, 15 December 2022
Warren Park
Warren Park is a suburb in Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is also a constituency of Harare.
Background
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Warren Park returned to Parliament:
- Elias Mudzuri of MDC–T with 10 956 votes or 64.14 percent,
- Abicia Ushewokunze of Zanu PF with 4 853 votes or 28.41 percent,
- Ellen Mombeshora of MDC–N with 1 119 votes or 6.55 percent,
- 2 others with 153 votes or 0.90 percent.
Total 17 081 votes