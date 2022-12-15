Pindula

==References==
 
==References==

Warren Park
Warren Park.png


Warren Park is a suburb in Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province. It is also a constituency of Harare.

Background

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Warren Park returned to Parliament:

Total 17 081 votes


References

