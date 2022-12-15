* 2 others with 153 votes or 0.90 percent.

* [[Ellen Mombeshora]] of MDC–N with 1 119 votes or 6.55 percent,

* [[Abicia Ushewokunze]] of Zanu PF with 4 853 votes or 28.41 percent,

* [[Elias Mudzuri]] of MDC–T with 10 956 votes or 64.14 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Warren Park''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Warren Park''' is a suburb in [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province ]]. It is also a constituency of [[Harare ]].

'''Warren Park''' is a suburb in [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].



