Warren Park High School [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
'''Warren Park High School''' is in [[Kambuzuma]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
==Location== (August 2021)
==Location==  
Address: <br/>
(August 2021) <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Address:''' 2827 8th Ave, Warren Park, PO Box KB22, [[Harare]]. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Telephone:'''04228641 <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
School Development Association, 2827 8th Ave, Warren Park, Tel: 0422 5145.
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
Latest revision as of 06:37, 13 August 2021

Warren Park High School is in Kambuzuma, Harare Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(August 2021)
Address: 2827 8th Ave, Warren Park, PO Box KB22, Harare.
Telephone:04228641
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

School Development Association, 2827 8th Ave, Warren Park, Tel: 0422 5145.

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

