Latest revision as of 06:37, 13 August 2021
Warren Park High School is in Kambuzuma, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: 2827 8th Ave, Warren Park, PO Box KB22, Harare.
Telephone:04228641
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
School Development Association, 2827 8th Ave, Warren Park, Tel: 0422 5145.
Famous names associated with the school.