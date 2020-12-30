Background

Zimbabwe's senior men's national team the Warriors's CHAN tournament preparations were halted on Tuesday 29 December 2020 after 14 members tested positive for Covid-19.

Nine players and five officials had tested positive, forcing ZIFA to cancel training.

The players and officials took Covid-19 tests upon their return from the Christmas holidays.[1]

Identity Of Players

The identities of the affected players were not revealed, but the individuals were notified and quarantined in line with World Health Organisation protocols.

Sources told The Herald that six of the players who tested positive are based in the Southern Region.[1]