Arubi was part of the local players that were roped in the [[Asiagate Scandal]] in which they were said to have been part of a match - fixing syndicate featuring other players like [[Method Mwanjali]], [[Knowledge Musona]], [[Nyasha Mushekwi]] among others. He was also alleged to have neglected taking care of his children despite earning well above US$5 000 per month such that his mother - in - law based in the United Kingdom was the one taking care of the needs of his children.<ref name="f">[http://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news/2348-zim-national-team-goalkeer-washington-arubi-dumps-his-own-children.html Zim National Team goalkeeper Washington Arubi dumps his own children], ''Manica Post'', Published: January 17, 2015, Retrieved: January 21, 2015</ref> He was reported to have been to court over failure to pay maintenance allowance to former wife Iris Jesca Tatenda Nyandoro for the care of his two children Nathan and Washington Jnr. In her court papers, Arubi's ex - wife was quoted saying that Arubi earns not less than US$5 000 per month but had neglected the care of his children. In addition to his official source of income, he was also said to own a seven-roomed house in Chikanga (House Number 2342, Chikanga Phase Two, Mutare), which he is leasing to tenants at US$50 per room.<ref name="g"/> Although Arubi had sought to petition the court to postpone the matter until he was on the off season, the judge ruled that the welfare of the children could not wait until Arubi's offseason because it was an urgent matter. The magistrate ruled that Arubi should pay US$650 per month for the upkeep of his children.

Arubi was part of the local players that were roped in the [[Asiagate Scandal]] in which they were said to have been part of a match fixing syndicate featuring other players like [[Method Mwanjali]], [[Knowledge Musona]], [[Nyasha Mushekwi]] among others. He was also alleged to have neglected taking care of his children despite earning well above US$5 000 per month such that his mother in law based in the United Kingdom was the one taking care of the needs of his children.<ref name="f">[http://www.myzimbabwe.co.zw/news/2348-zim-national-team-goalkeer-washington-arubi-dumps-his-own-children.html Zim National Team goalkeer Washington Arubi dumps his own children], ''Manica Post'', Published: January 17, 2015, Retrieved: January 21, 2015</ref> He was reported to have been to court over failure to pay maintenance allowance to former wife Iris Jesca Tatenda Nyandoro for the care of his two children Nathan and Washington Jnr. In her court papers, Arubi's ex wife was quoted saying that Arubi earns not less than US$5 000 per month but had neglected the care of his children. In addition to his official source of income, he was also said to own a seven-roomed house in Chikanga (House Number 2342, Chikanga Phase Two, Mutare), which he is leasing to tenants at US$50 per room.<ref name="g"/> Although Arubi had sought to petition the court to postpone the matter until he was on the off season, the judge ruled that the welfare of the children could not wait until Arubi's offseason because it was an urgent matter. The magistrate ruled that Arubi should pay US$650 per month for the upkeep of his children.

Washington Arubi is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for South African DStv Premiership club Marumo Gallants, formerly Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).[1] Arubi is one of the most prolific goal minders to emerge out of Zimbabwe.

Background

Arubi was born in Norton on 29 August 1985.[2]

Education

Arubi attended Mutare Boys High School for his secondary education.[3]

Washington's career started in 1999 when he was part of the Zimbabwe Under 20 and under 23 national soccer teams. He played for the junior national side between 1999 and 2005[4] It was in 2005 that Arubi Joined Lancashire Steel Football Club where he is also said to have impressed. It was not until 2007 that he made a major breakthrough by making a move to Highlanders Football Club where he made an instant impact between the posts. After having seen the expiry of his contract at Bosso, Arubi had a brief stint with Bantu Rovers during the 2009 soccer season.[4] He also had another brief stint with HighfieId United in the country's second division alongside other players such as Murape Murape. Arubi's most colourful patch during his career was arguably at Dembare where he played a pivotal role at the club together with Murape with whom they had both been signed by Dynamos Football Club from Highfield United. He enjoyed a successful season at the Glamour Boys such that he was shortlisted to win the Soccer Star of the Year Award after the 2010 season but was sidestepped in favour of Charles Sibanda after it was alleged by the panelists that Arubi had behaved inappropriately by lifting his middle finger to the Bosso fans.[5] As fate would have it, Arubi had another spectacular season with Dynamos the following season helping them to a league title, this was also the same season that he was eventually crowned soccer star of the year after his debacle with Highlanders supporters the previous season had cost him the coveted accolade. He walked away with two awards after he was also crowned the goalkeeper of the year for the aforementioned season. The crowning of Arubi as the soccer star of the year was also a historic moment as he became only the third goalkeeper in the country's football history to win the award following in the footsteps of other eminent Zimbabwean goalkeepers, the duo of Japhet Mparutsa (1982) and Energy Murambadoro (2003) all formerly of CAPS United Football Club.

After his stint with the glamour boys, Arubi attracted the attention of South African outfit Pretoria University and moved to the Super Diski in 2013. Consistent with his glittering peerformances for the glamour boys which saw him being crowned soccer star in Zimbabwe, he was also named the best footballer in the South African premier league for 2013 soccer season which was also his debut season in the South African League.[6] The club also went on to name as their best player for the aforementioned season.

Awards

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winner (2011 with Dynamos Football Club)

Mbada Diamonds Cup (2011 with Dynamos Football Club)

2011 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year.[7]

Teams Played For

Lancashire Steel (2005-2006)

Highlanders (2007-2008)

Bantu Rovers (2009)

Dynamos (2010-2012)

Pretoria University (2012-2016)

Stellenbosch (2017-2018)

SuperSport United (2018-2020)

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (2020-)

Transfer Rumours

In 2012 it was rumoured that at least three European football teams had expressed willingness to sign Arubi. Two of the clubs were reported to have been in Greece while the other one was in Cyprus but the clubs remained unnamed because the deals were said to have been in the premature stages. Arubi was also quoted in the media commenting on the clubs stating that although several clubs had expressed their interest in him, nothing concrete had materialised but he would continue working hard[8]

Social Responsibility

Arubi (bottom right) posing for a photo with other celebrities during the public HIV Test

Arubi was part of the group of Zimbabwean celebrities that took part in a a public HIV test in Harare. The public test also coincided with World Aids Day commemorations.[9]

Controversy

Arubi was part of the local players that were roped in the Asiagate Scandal in which they were said to have been part of a match-fixing syndicate featuring other players like Method Mwanjali, Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi among others. He was also alleged to have neglected taking care of his children despite earning well above US$5 000 per month such that his mother-in-law based in the United Kingdom was the one taking care of the needs of his children.[10] He was reported to have been to court over failure to pay maintenance allowance to former wife Iris Jesca Tatenda Nyandoro for the care of his two children Nathan and Washington Jnr. In her court papers, Arubi's ex-wife was quoted saying that Arubi earns not less than US$5 000 per month but had neglected the care of his children. In addition to his official source of income, he was also said to own a seven-roomed house in Chikanga (House Number 2342, Chikanga Phase Two, Mutare), which he is leasing to tenants at US$50 per room.[4] Although Arubi had sought to petition the court to postpone the matter until he was on the off season, the judge ruled that the welfare of the children could not wait until Arubi's offseason because it was an urgent matter. The magistrate ruled that Arubi should pay US$650 per month for the upkeep of his children.

Trivia

Arubi is only the third goalkeeper in Zimbabwe's football history to have been named soccer star of the year.







