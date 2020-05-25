Difference between revisions of "Washington Muradzikwa"

In July 2018, Washington Muradzikwa was elected to Ward 6 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1395 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Mutare RDC with 1395 votes, beating Nicholas Muchafuruka of MDC-Alliance with 1191 votes, Tawanda Brian Mahundi of APA with 42 votes and Leonard Alisa of ZIPP with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

