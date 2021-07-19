Bishop Washington Rupapa is a Zimbabwean pastor and the former Secretary-General of ZAOGA FIF. Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades.

Background

Age

Washington Rupapa was born on 25 July 1959.[1]

Wife

Getrude Rupapa[2]

Career

Washington Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades before he was replaced by Mishael Nyambo. Rupapa's replacement was viewed by a section of ZAOGA FIF congregants as a strategic move by a faction led by Ezekiel Guti's daughters and wife in positioning themselves to take over the ZAOGA founder in the event of his death.[3]