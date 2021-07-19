Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Washington Rupapa"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = Dr | name = Washington Rupapa<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 12:25, 19 July 2021

Dr
Washington Rupapa
Washington Rupapa
Born (1959-07-25) July 25, 1959 (age 61)
Known forBeing ZAOGA's Secretary-General
Spouse(s)Getrude Rupapa

Bishop Washington Rupapa is a Zimbabwean pastor and the former Secretary-General of ZAOGA FIF. Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades.

Background

Age

Washington Rupapa was born on 25 July 1959.[1]

Wife

Getrude Rupapa[2]

Career

Washington Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades before he was replaced by Mishael Nyambo. Rupapa's replacement was viewed by a section of ZAOGA FIF congregants as a strategic move by a faction led by Ezekiel Guti's daughters and wife in positioning themselves to take over the ZAOGA founder in the event of his death.[3]

References

  1. Washington Rupapa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
  2. Ceejambs Vlogs, FIFMI Canada - The arrival of Bishops Washington & Getrude Rupapa, YouTube, Published: February 15, 2019, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
  3. Power struggle rocks Zaoga church, Zim Morning Post, Published: July 18, 2021, Retrieved: July 18, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Washington_Rupapa&oldid=108386"