'''Getrude Rupapa'''<ref name="YT">Ceejambs Vlogs, [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gwgTLT3nM4 FIFMI Canada - The arrival of Bishops Washington & Getrude Rupapa], ''YouTube'', Published: February 15, 2019, Retrieved: July 19, 2021</ref>
 
Dr
Washington Rupapa
Born (1959-07-25) July 25, 1959 (age 61)
Known forBeing ZAOGA's Secretary-General
Spouse(s)Getrude Rupapa

Bishop Washington Rupapa is a Zimbabwean pastor and the former Secretary-General of ZAOGA FIF. Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades.

Background

Age

Washington Rupapa was born on 25 July 1959.[1]

Wife

Getrude Rupapa[2]

Education

He studied at Calvary University, AMFCC Bible College and the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA).

Career

Washington Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades before he was replaced by Mishael Nyambo. Rupapa's replacement was viewed by a section of ZAOGA FIF congregants as a strategic move by a faction led by Ezekiel Guti's daughters and wife in positioning themselves to take over the ZAOGA founder in the event of his death.[3]

References

