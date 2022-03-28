Difference between revisions of "Washington Rupapa"
Latest revision as of 11:44, 28 March 2022
|Dr
Washington Rupapa
|Born
|July 25, 1959
|Known for
|Being ZAOGA's Secretary-General
|Spouse(s)
|Getrude Rupapa
Bishop Washington Rupapa is a Zimbabwean pastor and the former Secretary-General of ZAOGA FIF. Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades.
Background
Age
Washington Rupapa was born on 25 July 1959.[1]
Wife
Getrude Rupapa[2]
Education
He studied at Calvary University, AMFCC Bible College and the Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA).
Career
Washington Rupapa was ZAOGA FIF secretary-general for over two decades before he was replaced by Mishael Nyambo. Rupapa's replacement was viewed by a section of ZAOGA FIF congregants as a strategic move by a faction led by Ezekiel Guti's daughters and wife in positioning themselves to take over the ZAOGA founder in the event of his death.[3]
References
- ↑ Washington Rupapa, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ Ceejambs Vlogs, FIFMI Canada - The arrival of Bishops Washington & Getrude Rupapa, YouTube, Published: February 15, 2019, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ Power struggle rocks Zaoga church, Zim Morning Post, Published: July 18, 2021, Retrieved: July 18, 2021