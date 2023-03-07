Pindula

Waste Collection Enterprises do paper, plastic and tyres collecton.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address:
Phone: J. Rumbwa - 0242 662634, 0773 271859.
Email: info@ares.co.zw; g.mangwiro@ares.co.zw;
Website:

Materials

Collect paper, plastic and tyres.

2020 - 11 tins

