Waste Collection Enterprises do paper, plastic and tyres collecton.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address:
Phone: J. Rumbwa - 0242 662634, 0773 271859.
Email: info@ares.co.zw; g.mangwiro@ares.co.zw;
Website:
Materials
Collect paper, plastic and tyres.
