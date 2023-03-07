Pindula

==Infrastructure==
See [[Recycle Today]].
  
 
Waterfalls is a medium-density residential surbub in Harare. it is situated to the south of Harare and bordered by Glen Norah, Highfield, Hatfield, Mbare, Prospect Park, and Ardbennie. Waterfalls has a light industries section that includes transport and chemical production.

Waterfalls has other neighbourhoods within it, namely:

  • Derbyshire
  • Grobbie Park
  • Houghton Park
  • Induna Park
  • Midlands
  • Mainway Meadows
  • Malvern (named after Godfrey Huggins)
  • Parktown
  • Shortstone
  • Uplands

History

Waterfalls was named after the rapids on the Mukuvisi River which flow through the Houghton Park-Parktown areas.


Schools in Waterfalls

Infrastructure

See Recycle Today.

References

