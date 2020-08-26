Difference between revisions of "Waterfalls"
Waterfalls is a medium-density residential surbub in Harare. it is situated to the south of Harare and bordered by Glen Norah, Highfield, Hatfield, Mbare, Prospect Park, and Ardbennie. Waterfalls has a light industries section that includes transport and chemical production.
Waterfalls has other neighbourhoods within it, namely:
- Derbyshire
- Grobbie Park
- Houghton Park
- Induna Park
- Midlands
- Mainway Meadows
- Malvern (named after Godfrey Huggins)
- Parktown
- Shortstone
- Uplands
History
Waterfalls was named after the rapids on the Mukuvisi River which flow through the Houghton Park-Parktown areas.
Schools in Waterfalls