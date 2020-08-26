Waterfalls is a medium-density residential surbub in Harare. it is situated to the south of Harare and bordered by Glen Norah, Highfield, Hatfield, Mbare, Prospect Park, and Ardbennie. Waterfalls has a light industries section that includes transport and chemical production.

Waterfalls has other neighbourhoods within it, namely:

Derbyshire

Grobbie Park

Houghton Park

Induna Park

Midlands

Mainway Meadows

Malvern (named after Godfrey Huggins)

Parktown

Shortstone

Uplands

History

Waterfalls was named after the rapids on the Mukuvisi River which flow through the Houghton Park-Parktown areas.





Schools in Waterfalls



