Difference between revisions of "Waterfalls"

From Pindula
(Created page with "'''Waterfalls''' is a medium-density residential surbub in Harare. it is situated to the south of Harare and bordered by Glen Norah, Highfield, Hatfield, Mba...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 07:11, 26 August 2020

Waterfalls is a medium-density residential surbub in Harare. it is situated to the south of Harare and bordered by Glen Norah, Highfield, Hatfield, Mbare, Prospect Park, and Ardbennie. Waterfalls has a light industries section that includes transport and chemical production.

Waterfalls has other neighbourhoods within it, namely:

  • Derbyshire
  • Grobbie Park
  • Houghton Park
  • Induna Park
  • Midlands
  • Mainway Meadows
  • Malvern (named after Godfrey Huggins)
  • Parktown
  • Shortstone
  • Uplands

History

Waterfalls was named after the rapids on the Mukuvisi River which flow through the Houghton Park-Parktown areas.


Schools in Waterfalls


References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Waterfalls&oldid=91803"