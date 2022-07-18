Watson Khupe was a Zimbabwean Senator representing People with Disabilities and National Chairperson of the umbrella Disabled People's Organization (DPO) the Federation of Organizations of Disabled People in Zimbabwe, FODPZ. He died

Background and Education

Had more than twenty-five years hands on experience in disability rights campaigns. He was also an expert in policy formulation, research, management, advocacy, designing and programming of livelihoods income projects.

He held a Masters degree in Business Administration from NUST and a postgraduate diploma from the same university.

Career

Between February 2011 to March 2015, he was the project manager for income-generating livelihood projects for disabled people at the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Zimbabwe MDAZ. Funding came from the United States of America's African Development Fund ADF.

Between 2010 and 2012, he was one of the representatives of disabled people during the making of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe.

In 2010 Senator Khupe co-authored a report on disability and the incredible work of disability organisations in Zimbabwe that was published on the UK government website.

Activism: and Civic Participation

