He was from Maabeleland. [https://bulawayo24.com/index-id-news-sc-local-byo-221459.html Former Senator Khupe Dies], Bulawayo 24, Published: 19 July2022, Retrieved: 19 July 2022''</ref>

Watson Khupe was a Zimbabwean Senator representing People with Disabilities and National Chairperson of the umbrella Disabled People's Organization (DPO) the Federation of Organizations of Disabled People in Zimbabwe, FODPZ. He died on 17 July 2022.

Personal Details

Born: 1963 (59 at his death). [1]

He was from Matabeleland.

Death: 17 July 2022, Mater Dei Hospital. [2]

School / Education

Khupe held a Masters degree in Business Administration from National University of Science and Technology and a postgraduate diploma from the same university.

No further information was found on his Junior or High School.

Had more than twenty-five years of hands-on experience in disability rights campaigns. He was also an expert in policy formulation, research, management, advocacy, designing and programming of livelihoods income projects.

Service / Career

Between February 2011 to March 2015, he was the project manager for income-generating livelihood projects for disabled people at the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Zimbabwe MDAZ. Funding came from the United States of America's African Development Fund ADF.

Between 2010 and 2012, he was one of the representatives of disabled people during the making of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe.

In 2010 Senator Khupe co-authored a report on disability and the incredible work of disability organisations in Zimbabwe that was published on the UK government website.

Events

Recall from Parliament

In May 2022, the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe recalled Khupe. In a letter written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) the institution President Dr Obadiah Moyo listed the below reasons for recalling Watson Khupe:

Activism: and Civic Participation

