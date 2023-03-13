Waverley Plastics is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.



Address: Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, Harare.

Phone: A Vico, 0731 436675.

Email: waverleyplastcs@gmail.com;

Website:



Materials

HDPE

2020 - ±300 tons.



