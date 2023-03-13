Pindula

Waverley Plastics is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, Harare.
Phone: A Vico, 0731 436675.
Email: waverleyplastcs@gmail.com;
Website:

Materials

HDPE

2020 - ±300 tons.


