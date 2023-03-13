Difference between revisions of "Waverley Plastics"
|
Michaellaban
(Created page with "'''Waverley Plastics''' is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does. See Recycle in...")
13 March 2023
Waverley Plastics is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, Harare.
Phone: A Vico, 0731 436675.
Email: waverleyplastcs@gmail.com;
Website:
Materials
HDPE
2020 - ±300 tons.