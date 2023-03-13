Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Waverley Plastics"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Waverley Plastics''' is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does. See Recycle in...")
 
 
Line 5: Line 5:
 
==Contact Details==
 
==Contact Details==
 
'''Address:''' Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, [[Harare]]. <br/>
 
'''Address:''' Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Phone:''' A Vico, 0731 436675. <br/>
+
'''Phone:''' A Vico, 0731 436675, 073 134 5678, +263 78 862 2933. <br/>
'''Email:''' waverleyplastcs@gmail.com;  <br/>
+
'''Email:''' waverleyplastics@gmail.com;  <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
+
'''Website:''' [http://www.waverleyplastics.com/] Facebook - [https://www.facebook.com/WaverleyPlastics/] <br/>
  
 
==Materials==
 
==Materials==

Latest revision as of 10:55, 13 March 2023

Waverley Plastics is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Address: Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, Harare.
Phone: A Vico, 0731 436675, 073 134 5678, +263 78 862 2933.
Email: waverleyplastics@gmail.com;
Website: [1] Facebook - [2]

Materials

HDPE

2020 - ±300 tons.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Waverley_Plastics&oldid=123593"