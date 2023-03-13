Difference between revisions of "Waverley Plastics"
'''Waverley Plastics''' is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does. See Recycle in...
==Contact Details==
'''Address:''' Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Phone:''' A Vico, 0731 436675. <br/>
'''Email:''' @gmail.com; <br/>
'''Website:''' <br/>
==Materials==
Waverley Plastics is a large company manufacturing a variety of products (e.g. Waverley Blankets). Plastics recycling is part of what the group does.
See Recycle in Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Address: Bay 5, Lot 3, Gleneagles Road, Harare.
Phone: A Vico, 0731 436675, 073 134 5678, +263 78 862 2933.
Email: waverleyplastics@gmail.com;
Website: [1] Facebook - [2]
Materials
HDPE
2020 - ±300 tons.