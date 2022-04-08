Difference between revisions of "Wayne Black"

Although Wayne Black's exact net worth is unknown he earned over $3,3 million in prize money after turning professional.<ref name="TS"/ >

He played junior tennis turning out for Highlands Sports Club in Harare. Wayne is said to have turned professional in 1994 and managed to clinch several titles some of which he clinched with his sister Cara. He eventually retired from competitive tennis in 2006. In 2015 it was reported that Wayne was coming out of retirement to help out the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team which included fellow Zimbabweans such as [[Martin Dzuwa]], [[Takanyi Garanganga]], [[Benjamin Lock]] and [[Mark Fynn]].<ref name="c">Ellina Mhlanga [http://www.herald.co.zw/wayne-black-returns/ Wayne Black Returns], ''The Herald'', Published: January 27, 2015, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref > After retiring, Wayne Black went into the lodging business in Harare.<ref name="TS"/>

Wayne Black is a Zimbabwean born tennis player. He is among some of the most celebrated sports personalities in the country.

Background

Wayne was born on November 14, 1973 in Zimbabwe. He brother and sister Byron Black and Cara Black were both prolific tennis players for Zimbabwe.[1] The father was also said to have been a regular at Wimbledon. His wife Irina also played tennis briefly and is said to have once partnered Cara.[2]

Wife & Children

Wayne Black is married Kazakhstan-born wife Irina Selyutina and they have two children, Joseph and Brooke.[3]

Education

Wayne Black attended the University of Southern California (USC). Wayne helped USC capture the 1993 and 1994 NCAA men’s tennis team championships, earning All-American acclaim both years. His biggest individual honour was being named the 1994 Pac-10 Conference Player of the Year.[3]

Tennis career

He played junior tennis turning out for Highlands Sports Club in Harare. Wayne is said to have turned professional in 1994 and managed to clinch several titles some of which he clinched with his sister Cara. He eventually retired from competitive tennis in 2006. In 2015 it was reported that Wayne was coming out of retirement to help out the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team which included fellow Zimbabweans such as Martin Dzuwa, Takanyi Garanganga, Benjamin Lock and Mark Fynn.[4] After retiring, Wayne Black went into the lodging business in Harare.[3]

Net Worth

Although Wayne Black's exact net worth is unknown he earned over $3,3 million in prize money after turning professional.[3]

Accolades

Two men’s doubles Grand Slam titles (2001 U.S. Open and 2005 Australian Open with Kevin Ullyet)

Two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (With Cara)

Inducted into the University of Southern California (USC)’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.[3]