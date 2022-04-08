Difference between revisions of "Wayne Black"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Tennis career)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 94:
|Line 94:
==Tennis career==
==Tennis career==
|−
He played junior tennis turning out for Highlands Sports Club in Harare. Wayne is said to have turned professional in 1994 and managed to clinch several titles some of which he clinched with his sister Cara. He eventually retired from competitive tennis in 2006. In 2015 it was reported that Wayne was coming out of retirement to help out the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team which included fellow Zimbabweans such as [[Martin Dzuwa]], [[Takanyi Garanganga]], [[Benjamin Lock]] and [[Mark Fynn]].<ref name="c">Ellina Mhlanga [http://www.herald.co.zw/wayne-black-returns/ Wayne Black Returns], ''The Herald'', Published: January 27, 2015, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref>
|+
He played junior tennis turning out for Highlands Sports Club in Harare. Wayne is said to have turned professional in 1994 and managed to clinch several titles some of which he clinched with his sister Cara. He eventually retired from competitive tennis in 2006. In 2015 it was reported that Wayne was coming out of retirement to help out the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team which included fellow Zimbabweans such as [[Martin Dzuwa]], [[Takanyi Garanganga]], [[Benjamin Lock]] and [[Mark Fynn]].<ref name="c">Ellina Mhlanga [http://www.herald.co.zw/wayne-black-returns/ Wayne Black Returns], ''The Herald'', Published: January 27, 2015, Retrieved: February 13, 2015</ref
|+
|+
|+
|+
>
==Accolades==
==Accolades==
Latest revision as of 09:27, 8 April 2022
|Wayne Black
|Born
|Wayne Black
November 14, 1973
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Education
|St. John’s College
|Alma mater
|University of South Carolina
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Irina
|Children
|Joseph and Brooke
|Parent(s)
|Don Black, Veila Black
|Relatives
|Byron Black, Cara Black
Wayne Black is a Zimbabwean born tennis player. He is among some of the most celebrated sports personalities in the country.
Background
Wayne was born on November 14, 1973 in Zimbabwe. He brother and sister Byron Black and Cara Black were both prolific tennis players for Zimbabwe.[1] The father was also said to have been a regular at Wimbledon. His wife Irina also played tennis briefly and is said to have once partnered Cara.[2]
Wife & Children
Wayne Black is married Kazakhstan-born wife Irina Selyutina and they have two children, Joseph and Brooke.[3]
Education
Wayne Black attended the University of Southern California (USC). Wayne helped USC capture the 1993 and 1994 NCAA men’s tennis team championships, earning All-American acclaim both years. His biggest individual honour was being named the 1994 Pac-10 Conference Player of the Year.[3]
Tennis career
He played junior tennis turning out for Highlands Sports Club in Harare. Wayne is said to have turned professional in 1994 and managed to clinch several titles some of which he clinched with his sister Cara. He eventually retired from competitive tennis in 2006. In 2015 it was reported that Wayne was coming out of retirement to help out the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team which included fellow Zimbabweans such as Martin Dzuwa, Takanyi Garanganga, Benjamin Lock and Mark Fynn.[4] After retiring, Wayne Black went into the lodging business in Harare.[3]
Net Worth
Although Wayne Black's exact net worth is unknown he earned over $3,3 million in prize money after turning professional.[3]
Accolades
- Two men’s doubles Grand Slam titles (2001 U.S. Open and 2005 Australian Open with Kevin Ullyet)
- Two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (With Cara)
- Inducted into the University of Southern California (USC)’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.[3]
References
- ↑ Harvey Araton Sports of The Times; One Family Still at Home In Zimbabwe, The New York Times, Published: August 9, 2002, Retrieved: February 13, 2015
- ↑ Grace Chirumanzu Reviving the tennis legend of the Black family, Nehanda Rdio, Published: July 8, 2012, Retrieved: February 13, 2015
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.4 DANIEL NHAKANISO, Wayne Black honoured in the United States, The Standard, Published: September 3, 2017, Retrieved: April 8, 2022
- ↑ Ellina Mhlanga Wayne Black Returns, The Herald, Published: January 27, 2015, Retrieved: February 13, 2015