Difference between revisions of "Wayne Black"

Wayne Black is a Zimbabwean born tennis player. He is among some of the most celebrated sports personalities in the country.

Background

Wayne was born on November 14, 1973 in Zimbabwe. He brother and sister Byron Black and Cara Black were both prolific tennis players for Zimbabwe.[1] The father was also said to have been a regular at Wimbledon. His wife Irina also played tennis briefly and is said to have once partnered Cara.[2]

Tennis career

He played junior tennis turning out for Highlands Sports Club in Harare. Wayne is said to have turned professional in 1994 and managed to clinch several titles some of which he clinched with his sister Cara. He eventually retired from competitive tennis in 2006. In 2015 it was reported that Wayne was coming out of retirement to help out the Zimbabwe Davis Cup team which included fellow Zimbabweans such as Martin Dzuwa, Takanyi Garanganga, Benjamin Lock and Mark Fynn.[3]

Accolades

Two men’s doubles Grand Slam titles (2001 U.S. Open and 2005 Australian Open with Kevin Ullyet)

Two Grand Slam mixed doubles titles (With Cara)