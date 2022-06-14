Difference between revisions of "Webdev"
|
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 18:
|Line 18:
| website = {{URL| webdev.co.zw}} <!-- or: | homepage = --><!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
| website = {{URL| webdev.co.zw}} <!-- or: | homepage = --><!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
}}
}}
|−
'''Webdev''' is a internet company based in Zimbabwe which is part of the African continental group of companies called
|+
'''Webdev''' is a internet company based in Zimbabwe which is part of the African continental group of companies called [[ROAM]]. Webdev operates a payments gateway called [[Paynow]], a bills payments website called [[TopUp]], a web development company called [[Webdev]], and a marketplace websites; [[Classifieds.co.zw]] and [[Property.co.zw]].
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 09:21, 14 June 2022
Webdev
Trading name
|Webdev
Type
|Private
|Industry
|Internet
|Founded
|2001 in Harare, Zimbabwe
|Founder
|Garth Drummond
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbabwe
Key people
|Vusi Ndebele, Garth Drummond
|Website
|webdev
Webdev is a internet company based in Zimbabwe which is part of the African continental group of companies called ROAM. Webdev operates a payments gateway called Paynow, a bills payments website called TopUp, a web development company called Webdev, and a marketplace websites; Classifieds.co.zw and Property.co.zw.
Background
Webdev was established in 2001 and remains the market leader 'all things online'. We develop and maintain software solutions for several blue chip financial institutions in Zimbabwe and the SADC region.
References