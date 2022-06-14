Pindula

'''Webdev''' is a internet company based in Zimbabwe which is part of the African continental group of companies called [[ROAM]]. Webdev operates a payments gateway called [[Paynow]], a bills payments website called [[TopUp]], a web development company called [[Webdev]], and a marketplace websites; [[Classifieds.co.zw]] and [[Property.co.zw]].
  
 
Webdev is a internet company based in Zimbabwe which is part of the African continental group of companies called ROAM. Webdev operates a payments gateway called Paynow, a bills payments website called TopUp, a web development company called Webdev, and a marketplace websites; Classifieds.co.zw and Property.co.zw.

Webdev was established in 2001 and remains the market leader 'all things online'. We develop and maintain software solutions for several blue chip financial institutions in Zimbabwe and the SADC region.




